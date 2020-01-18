Cost of Historical Preservation?

To the Editor:

I was asked an interesting question yesterday. “With your love of Barnet’s history, why are you opposed to McIndoe [an option to make an 1853 High School structure into our current town offices at a cost of $2.2 million or a $1.67 bond]?”

My response: Historical preservation is very important, but it should not involve putting an unnecessary cost on the shoulders of taxpayers. Sentimentality should not over-ride the common good of the people of a town.

I am a pragmatist. My keen interest in the history of Barnet brought me in touch with many old timers and new timers, folks who often shared their financial woes. Barnet couples, individuals and families are living on the edge, on fixed incomes, or are among Vermont’s aging population, struggling to make ends meet. For others, the taxes are currently too high to appeal to their desire to move to Barnet.

