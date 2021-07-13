Coulon For NH Representative
To the Editor:
To the Men and Women of Grafton County,
My name is Matt Coulon and I live in Pike, New Hampshire. I’m a 36-year-old farmer who was drawn to Grafton County in 2019 by its fertile soils, natural beauty and friendly people. A few months back I was flabbergasted to see that some of the elected state representatives of Grafton County voted against a bill to ban vaccine passports in our great state whose motto is “Live Free or Die.”
I have felt violated as I’m sure many of you have in the year 2021, which saw great overreach and trespass on the unalienable rights of “We The People” by every branch of government. As our “sovereign” body politic teeters on the edge of a strange form of authoritarianism, I figured instead of writing e-mails to unresponsive representatives, I should just run myself! So, I, Matt Coulon, am writing to announce my candidacy for State Representative of Grafton County.
As a state rep. I pledge to vote to uphold the New Hampshire Constitution in Concord, encourage entrepreneurship in Grafton County, stand for freedom in all its forms and to be transparent with my voting record. I encourage those who have questions, comments or interest in assisting me on my campaign journey to contact me at: MattForStateRep@protonmail.com.
Together we can work to Legalize Freedom in Grafton County, New Hampshire and Beyond!
Matt Coulon
Pike, N.H.
