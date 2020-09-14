Court System Not for Political Theatrics
To the Editor:
Walden Attorney and Vermont Republican Party Vice Chair Deb Bucknam is at it again. While it is certainly within the rights of her clients to seek legal counsel on issues of their choosing if they have the money to pay her, the motivations for yet another case Ms. Bucknam has taken on are transparently political.
Bucknam’s efforts to support the wild and unsubstantiated claims of Trump that fraud will result from more widespread use of mail in ballots this year due to the pandemic are his usual nonsense. Mail in ballots have been used for decades by members of the United States military, overseas residents and innumerable others without fraud being detected. Trump has sunk to the level of politicizing the coronavirus pandemic and pretending it is either “a hoax,” or that it has more or less ended, despite the enormous losses of lives that are resulting from this particular lie. He knows that his Republican followers will likely vote in person, while more cautious and scientifically informed Democratic voters will mostly vote by mail in ballots. Meanwhile Trump and his corrupt Postmaster general appointee Louis DeJoy have been busy dismantling the postal system which will likely result in mailed in mostly Democratic voters becoming disenfranchised by ballots disappearing somewhere deep in the confines of post offices in battleground states.
Trump will be extremely quick to declare a vastly premature claim of his own victory on election night this year due to the preponderance of Republicans who will vote in person. Then the Republicans will file legal challenges everywhere to try to invalidate the mail in votes. They know that Trump will never even come close to gaining the majority of votes. As it is the Republicans only hope is to rely upon a combination of the quirky and antiquated electoral college system decreasing the value of votes cast in larger states and magnifying the votes of red state voters in the south and the Midwest. They are also busy trying to interfere with the census in an effort to bring about long term in accuracies this year by ending it early despite complications caused by the pandemic, so as to minimize future congressional representation of racial, ethnic and religious minorities who traditionally vote in higher percentages for Democrats.
