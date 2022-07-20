Once again we read/hear of truck damage to the covered bridge or stuck in Smugglers Notch, etc. How many times has it been? It should be noted there are signs. How is that working? What is it going to take? A time when an emergency vehicle can’t get through to save a life? Sorry, they died but there are signs.
Put up a metal I beam after “the signs” before the entrance. I’m sure towns/state have had a team working on these problems for years. Spending thousands of tax dollars on talk and engineers, money that could be used elsewhere.
If these truck drivers can’t read or obey the “signs” should they be driving? Put them in a bright orange jumpsuit with a label of what they did, doing public community work, same with some other crimes. Video them, use it as a teaching tool. This will happen to you when caught. What would they remember/fear more, a fine or the wearing of bright orange jumpsuit in public. Save tax dollars some future issues? No disrespect intended.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(1) comment
I think it's time to ban ANY kind of commercial truck. If you insist on rebuilding this bridge, then that is what needs to be done.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.