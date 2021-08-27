Covered Bridge
To the Editor:
Well friends, once again that covered bridge in Lyndon Corner has been partially destroyed by a tall box truck. This is not the first time I have written this letter. This is a GPS problem. The town of Lyndon must know this by now.
Just who creates these GPS directions? It appears that a not very intelligent jerk can’t even look up the roads that are put into the directions. Wake up Lyndon. What is next? Are you going to tear down the bridge? That will certainly fix the problem.
There are other areas in Lyndon and St. Johnsbury that the GPS sends tractor-trailers. Even up and down Sand Hill. The Caledonian-Record even put a picture on the front page of a jack-knifed rig blocking Railroad Street after being “guided” down Sand Hill.
And while I’m at it, the southern entry to Pearl Street is used several times each week by 100,000-pound tanker trucks. They are hauling gasoline to the Mobile station on Railroad Street. I asked the drivers, several times why they drive on Pearl Street. The answer is always “GPS sent me this way.” Then I ask what is the weight of the tractor-trailer. Then nearly always answer “100,000 pounds.” I have asked the town just what is the limit on Pearl Street and I never get an answer. I did see a sign on a street comparable to Pearl Street and it said that the limit was 40,000 pounds. I also asked a driver why he couldn’t back the rig in off Railroad Street. His answer was “this rig weighs 100,000 pounds. I can’t back it up that hill.” I asked him if he wanted me to do it.
My point here is that GPS is ruining bridges and roads in our area. I pay taxes in St. Johnsbury and I resent unknown people directing overloaded and oversized trucks that will damage our property. Thank you for reading this nonpolitical diatribe. There will be a letter here every time a box truck ravages that covered bridge in Lyndon Corner.
Susan Aiken
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
