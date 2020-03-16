Covid-19-Close Schools Now

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
Click below to get free online access as a home delivery subscriber. All you need is to create a user name and password for our website or login to your existing account. Then provide the subscription number from your most recent renewal notice.
If you have trouble or need to verify your subscription number, please call our circulation department at 802-748-8121.
I am a retired public school educator, with 37 years of experience in Vermont, and have children working in the public school system in Vermont and as a result grandchildren who need to go to daycare five days a week. Let me state, unequivocally, it is not possible to create social distancing in a public school or a daycare setting. Social distancing is, currently, the primary way to prevent the spread of Covid-19 and flatten the curve. It is time for all public schools and daycares in Vermont to close.
Here is why. Dr. Ashish Jha, Professor of Global Health at Harvard and the Director of the Harvard Global Health Initiative, is stating that all public schools should probably close to prevent the spread. He stated it is likely, that due to the lack of comprehensive testing, there are many more undetected cases in our communities and that children could be carrying the virus and infecting others. Listen at http://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/277220.
The Vt Health Dept. and the Governor say they are basing their decisions on science and guidance from the CDC. The CDC is part of an administration in Washington that has lost credibility in the view of many. I prefer to listen to an expert with no political affiliation.
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.