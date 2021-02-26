COVID, COVID, COVID
To The Editor:
“Covid, covid, covid, you won’t hear me say that word again after I get re-elected President of the United States.”
By January 2021 over 400,000 Americans have died from the covid virus. That number is expected to increase to 500,000 deaths by the end of February. There are guesstimates that before the coronavirus is beaten, that 800,000 to 1,000,000 people will die in America thanks to a previous administration being incompetent, inept and indifferent to fighting the virus.
Paul Dorsey
Barnet, Vt.
