COVID -19 Doesn’t Care About Your Opinion

I knew it was only a matter of time until some one would write in to say that we are overreacting to the Covid-19 pandemic and sure enough, I read Jay Iselin’s letter (“Panic-Demic”) in today’s (March 28) edition. I don’t have the time or the energy to respond to all of the misinformation in his letter and I normally wouldn’t bother replying to such nonsense. However, in this case his opinions are irresponsible and very dangerous.
Hearing anyone use influenza deaths or automobile fatalities as evidence that this we are overreacting to Covid-19 is an immediate flag indicating their ignorance about this issue. First, humans have no natural immunity against this highly contagious virus so without tremendous effort, it will spread through populations like a wildfire. Second, and most importantly, seasonal influenza and car accidents don’t come all at once. They don’t stretch public health systems beyond their limits causing medical professionals to have to triage patients because of limited supplies of live-saving equipment. That can happen in the case of natural disasters, but in those cases help and equipment can be sent in from non-impacted areas. This means that, as we have seen in Europe and elsewhere, triage teams with a finite supply of equipment have to make decisions about who can be treated and who will be left to die. At the same time, as intensive and critical care units are overrun with Covid-19 cases, people with other critical health issues will also die.
Mr. Iselin’s letter was published on March 28th. He provides global data for critical cases saying that: “The number of serious and critical cases of Covid-19 worldwide, is only a bit more than half what it was a month ago. (It was 12,057 on Feb 18th, 2020, and it was 7,382 on March 19th, 2020. Figures from Worldometer.)” I’m writing this letter on March 29th. As of this writing his same source has the number of critical cases at 26,337 more than double the highest number he provides.
