COVID and Sandy Reider’s Guest Commentary
To the Editor:
The Tuesday (Oct.26) Caledonian-Record carried a Guest Commentary by Dr. Sandy Reider titled, “COVID And Our Youth. I can’t dig into the statistics cited or fact check Dr. Reider’s statements. I hope someone can and does. However, I think it’s important to know that Dr Reider has an anti-vaccination agenda that precedes the COVID-19 pandemic.
Just before everything shut down because of the pandemic, Dr. Reider was advertising an anti-vaccination film, which he was sponsoring, that was to be shown at the Catamount Arts building. Because of the shut down the showing was cancelled. This was before there even was a vaccine for COVID-19. So though Dr. Reider presents his commentary as a concern for your youth in this present day COIVD crisis, he has an older agenda against vaccines. Given the number of lives that have been saved throughout the world because of vaccines, and not just in far off places, right here in our country, I have to question and wonder about his opinion. Even locally, in terms of cases, and if I remember right, severity of cases, this paper itself reported not long ago that the seven least vaccinated counties in Vermont were hit quite a bit harder than the seven most vaccinated counties in the state. All to say that I would take Dr. Reider’s opinion in his commentary with a lot of caution. (And may I please make this clear. Catamount Arts was not sponsoring or supporting the anti-vax movie. Their space is available to the public under certain guidelines.)
David Martin
Lyndonville, Vt.
