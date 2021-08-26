Covid at St. J House
To the Editor:
As a non-resident weekly bingo player, I was surprised to learn that there has been a recent positive resident case—a 2nd at that— and no official announcement from authorized personnel, only from a personal friend.
Very disturbing and disrupting to say the least even though I am vaccinated. I now face tasks ahead: seek medical advice, testing, constant wearing of face mask, not socially meeting friends, etc., even the cleaning lady asked to be excused.
St. J House management could have stepped up even before the second case. Hopefully that will be the last.
Marylou Sales
St. Johnsbury, VTt.
