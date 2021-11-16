Cranky Koonin
To the Editor:
Thanks to John McLaughry for his recent book review (CR 11/16/21) of “Unsettled” by the climate contrarian Steven Koonin, a smart guy with oil industry connections who has worked to muddy the scientific waters around climate, similar to the way other smart guys with tobacco connections worked to suppress the link between smoking and cancer. Koonin and McLaughry say “slow down!” even though close to 100% of actual climate scientists say “do something now!”. Do we really need more data before we stop using oil?
I would recommend broadening one’s perspective on bias and uncertainty by reading a short book entitled “ Cranky Uncle vs Climate Change” by John Cook. I got it free online through the Littleton Public Library’s Hoopla digital media service. You will find what Koonin and McLaughry are up to in its pages. Happy Thanksgiving.
Michael Scanlon
Littleton, N. H.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.