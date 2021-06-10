Creating a Better America
To the Editor:
Gorden Spencer’s LTE reaffirms his belief “ that this country is not racist or under a make-believe siege from “white supremacy”.” Unfortunately he states these two premise’s as “facts” without offering any data to back this up. I’m puzzled why he believes both the FBI and the Dept. Homeland Security; the two agencies tasked with analyzing and determining threat levels of enemies both foreign and domestic; are incorrect when they both report the nation’s greatest threat are groups espousing white supremacy rhetoric.
No amount of data will ever broaden the mind of Mr. Spencer and his ilk. However, I have hope for those of us with open minds and a desire to educate ourselves as to our history and past policies. The following are data points, statistics, and policies held by the U.S. government. They are arranged in no particular order. I have documented the source where possible.
From the CDC:
Per 100,000 live births – 13 deaths of white moms, 42 deaths of black moms.
Life expectancy – white 79 years, black 74 years. The gap in major cities like NYC are even larger.
While nationally blacks make up 14% of the population the rate of incarceration is 38%
The analysis of 20 million traffic stops - blacks are 63% more likely to be stopped
Between 1877-1950 12 states recorded 4,075 terror lynching’s
According to the federal reserve: median wealth of a young family - white 25,400
Hispanic and black families 11,200 – 13,500
www.federal reserve.gov
The Homestead Act of 1862 used land expropriated from Indigenous peoples to give white immigrants an opportunity to claim 160 acres of land. We should remember that slaves were promised 40 acres and a mule – a promise never realized.
During the Great Depression the government told banks they would insure mortgages on real estate if they made them longer. But established Do Not Lend lines around black neighborhoods. The creation of Red Lining.
The 1944 ‘G I Bill’ that provided low rate mortgages and college tuition for returning white servicemen. Black soldiers had limited options or outright denial for college and NO options for housing loans.
With the integration laws of the ‘50’s many communities choose to fill in community pools rather than share them with their black neighbors .
I could go on and on. The backlash over teaching Critical Race History has many reaching hysterical levels. Teaching this important history does NOT teach white children that they are racist. It provides context for where we are today. I love America with all its glories, warts and scars. We can not address the inequities and traumas of the past if we do not acknowledge its existence. I am not responsible for past wrongs and the racist individuals who created unjust laws and policies– but I can address it with progressive, fair and equitable laws and policies going forward. It is my hope that we can join together to make a better America for all.
Respectfully,
Linda Cacopardo
Sheffield, Vt.
