Creating Massive Expense
To the Editor:
My friend Charles Wilson sent me a note with his concerns of how the Legislature and the unelected Board members are creating massive expense and change for the average Vermont Citizen.
He asks, How much ” Out of State ” money is being used to buy land and houses to set up a climate change agenda to force Vermonters to convert to an all Electric energy dependency. This is depressing our economy and creating a two tiered class of Wealthy / Social Welfare culture, eliminating the working Middle Class Citizen.
Charles and other candidates for the upcoming election received reports from the State called, ” Vermont’s Key Environmental Challenges and Opportunities. ” ( the 2022 guide for candidates )
He also received ” Annual Progress Report ” for 2022 from the Energy Action Network.
Charles tells me that both of these reports outline measures that will force a monumental array of new laws and taxes on us in the name of progress.
Vermont is the Poster Child for the Progressive / Democrat bravery, yet it ignores the costly and unconstitutional policies that are becoming ruinous to our State and Nation. The unsustainable 8.3 Billion dollar State Budget tempts spending policies set by unelected consultants and boards of California Dreamers spending President Biden’s borrowed and printed money.
To outline one goal in these reports, the new land development creates compact housing units / blocks like those quickly going up in Morrisville. Tenants can walk, take public transportation and be close to shopping. Are these for Vermonter’s or for ” New Americans and Climate Migrants ” coming into Vermont to work ?
No doubt we will see EV Busses which are responsible for for a huge Carbon Footprint because of the massive amount of mining required for the metals to make the batteries.
One Tesla Battery contains 25 lbs of Lithium, 60 lbs of Nickel, 44 lbs Manganese, 30 lbs of Cobalt, 200 lbs of Copper, 400 lbs of Aluminum plus steel and plastic. All this creates a huge cost to our environment. Each battery weighs 900 lbs and the cost is astronomical.
The average working class Vermonter cannot afford this.
Act 250 ” Modenization ” is all about these ” Smart Growth ” block communities of clustered people that can be easily controlled.
As more of these are proposed, private property that Generations of Vermonter’s worked hard to build will eventually be bought up our fall into the States hands.
The truth must be sought, and by God and Our Constitutions we must protect and preserve the voice of “
We the People ” before our Freedoms are taken away by lies and fraud.
Jim Sexton
Essex Center, Vt.
