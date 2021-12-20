Creation Questions 2
To the Editor:
In the December 17th LTE Linda Cacopardo had some follow up questions concerning young-earth creationism. I am glad she’s asking questions and I’m more than happy to answer.
In it she starts off by mentioning the size of the ark as being 1.52 million square feet. Kudos! I applaud her for doing her homework. But in fact, it would have been cubic feet, not square feet. Next she says that Noah built the ark by himself, but the Bible does not state that. He likely contracted out work or employed the help of his sons, but on that point we shouldn’t be dogmatic, since we simply do not know. We do know, however, that he had 120 years to build it. Plenty of time!
Next, she wonders about the food rations for all of the animals. To begin, most animals aren’t anywhere near as large as full grown elephants and giraffes. Second, it is assumed that the animals were all full-sized adults. But the animals could have been babies, thus conserving space and food requirements. Lastly, it’s possible the animals went into hibernation mode while aboard the ark, another food saving measure. But again, we cannot be dogmatic about these things since they aren’t explicitly stated in the Bible. But this is God we’re talking about here. If he can create the universe out of nothing, I’m sure he can figure out how to preserve alive the species aboard the ark. What’s important to understand is that, yes, there was enough space to do so aboard the ark.
Last questions concerning the ark have to do with species from different continents. But it is largely accepted among young-earth creationists that before the global flood, the earth was a pangaea, a supercontinent in the middle of a vast ocean. So, there would have been no trouble to collect Koalas and lions, etc.
Moving on to Linda’s last question concerning the wives of Cain, Abel, and Seth. She believes that Adam and Eve only had sons. But the Bible never says that. At the beginning of creation our ancestors had perfect DNA without any of the mutations that plague us today. Adam and Eve lived many centuries. They likely had dozens, if not hundreds of children in their lifetimes, roughly 50% being daughters. To spell it out in plain English, the sons and daughters of Adam and Eve procreated with one another. And that wouldn’t have had the problems that we see today, because again, they weren’t as genetically degenerated as we are today. It’s important to understand that we are not evolving genetically, we’re devolving. Our genetic makeup is deteriorating with every generation. In fact, it wasn’t until Moses comes on the scene that a prohibition of relations with near kin was enacted. That was roughly 1200 B.C. Or roughly 2,800 years after creation.
I hope Linda will continue to ask those tough questions concerning the biblical account of history. It’s exactly what I did when I was a secular, old-universe evolutionist. I asked my toughest gotcha questions that I thought would surely disprove the Bible. What I ended up doing was converting to Christianity and young-earth creationism instead. You, too, can do it by going to creation.com and typing into the search bar your toughest gotcha questions.
Seth King
Whitefield, NH
