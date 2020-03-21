Credit to the Caledonian
To the Editor:
I would like to offer my thanks and congratulations to the Caledonian-Record for its recent excellent reporting on the growing coronavirus epidemic and COVID-19. We in the Northeast Kingdom are fortunate to have a community-minded local newspaper dedicated to reporting the news in an unbiased way and informing the public of an extremely serious and rapidly changing health crisis. I strongly urge that citizens promote a free press and support local journalism by subscribing to the Caledonian-Record and by patronizing the many local business that advertise in the paper.
Charles Fergus
Lyndon, Vt.
