Crime Doesn’t Pay?
To the Editor:
They say that “crime doesn’t pay,” but it’s not entirely true. Take for example the Houston Astros and Red Sox, both cheats who stole signs and were caught doing it. They not only stole the catcher’s signs to the pitchers, but had an elaborate system, high tech and effective. Until they got caught! They are now playing each other for the ALCS title. After eliminating the White Sox and Rays, these two cheats are rising into glory and fame. So, until we find out if they are still cheating, we really won’t know the entire story. So far we just know they are cheaters, and crime did pay!
Later,
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury, Vt.
