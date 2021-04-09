Crime in Vermont
To the Editor:
I had written several times about county prosecutors being too easy on criminals. One was “Life Ain’t Worth Much in Vt” and “Catch and Release”. Finally the Caledonian Record agreed with me and wrote an editorial titled “Criminal Prosecution” in Wednesday’s April 7th edition that should have many people concerned.
I am glad Governor Scott got after Vermonts’ Attorney General T J Donovan to look into the matter. I’m sure the Governor read him the “riot act” Mr Donovan would have done nothing about it had it not been for Governor Scott. Now Mr Donovan will at least be reviewing these cases and refilling criminal charges. That’s a good start, but also I am calling for Chittenden County Prosecutor Sarah George to be fired. Also we have a couple other county prosecutors that the Governor needs to keep a close eye on. Also T J Donovan should at the very least get a reprimand from the Governor for letting these things happen under his watch.
Ron Pal
Danville, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.