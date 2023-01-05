Crime in Vermont
To the Editor:
Updated: January 6, 2023 @ 2:40 pm
Crime in Vermont
To the Editor:
We need to help stop all this crime in Vermont. As a Vermonter and proud of it we need to either find politicians that will lock up these people that need to be locked up or do it ourselves and try and stop this scum from doing all of these crimes.
It is such a shame that the people we vote in to office do not do what is suppose to be done to keep our streets and homes safe from these scum and then the elected officials try and put the victims in jail for protecting their own property. What the hell is wrong with our justice system.
I do not care what the system says, I am going to protect my family and property from this scum and do not care what the the system says about the scum has rights to violate law abiding people rights and get away with it. It is up to all of us to elect people that will protect the rights of law abiding people and not the ones that are causing all this crap to begin with.
Even though this has nothing to do with what I was talking about we need to bring back the death penalty in Vermont for murders and real bad crimes instead of paying to support them in jail for 20 years like we did Butson which he should have been killed right after his trial found him guilty which everyone knew that he did it.
Steve Fortin
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
