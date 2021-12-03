Criminal Charges Being Dismissed
To the Editor:
The cases which are being dismissed by judge Mello and his fellow cohort David Sleigh is absolutely terrible. This is done because they they were not given a speedy trial and the offenders are suffering emotional trama and what not. In my opinion, this is absolute bull.
What about the people that were victims; the people stolen from , the people placed in danger because of persons driving intoxicated or on drugs. The people who were stolen from because of poaching of wildlife or maybe because of breaking into there homes. All said, the justice system in this state is badly broken as is the rest of our systems in Vermont. Maybe old fashion justice is what is needed when the courts fail.
Ray Wells
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
