Criminals in the House
To the Editor:
From what Pelosi, Schumer, Schiff and Nadler said they should be put under oath to see how much of their speeches against the President are bull, which most if not all of it is.
I really do hope the nation watched the witchhunt from the left because the crap they tried to do just made sure that Mr. Trump will be reelected. I hope the people from the states that these scum are supposed to represent vote them out of office. like the scum from Vermont like Leahy, Sanders and Welch should be retired or put in jail. I wished I could have a job where I can start drinking early in the day with my state trooper driver paid for from Vt taxpayers and become millionaires from doing it.
Amazing how the world works HUH!!!!!!
