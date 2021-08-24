Critical Race Theory & Institutional Racim
To the Editor:
Of late, we have been subjected to a barrage of misinformation about the teaching of “critical race theory” by a number of our NEK state representatives.
One in particular would ban teaching anything that puts white people in a bad light. Examples of the DOCUMENTED history he would eliminate are slavery, lynchings, KKK bombings of African American churches, genocide by white settlers on Native American populations, and using the concept of Manifest Destiny as an excuse for their genocide.
There was an incident in Irasburg a number of years ago, in which a cross was burned in front of a Black man’s house. The late Howard Frank Mother, an honored author from the area where this ” incident” occurred, wrote quite eloquently about it in his book, A Stranger In The Kingdom.
One has to wonder, if the same incident happened today, would one of our state representatives be holding the match?
Bruce Wilkie
Derby Line, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.