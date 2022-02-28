Cross for School Board
To the Editor:
I am writing regarding the upcoming White Mountain Regional (SAU 36) School Board election on March 8th. Having witnessed, first-hand, the School Board’s performance in recent months, and in consideration of their approach to addressing the issues, I will be supporting Brad Cross to represent Whitefield.
I have gotten to know Brad fairly well in the past couple of years. I know him to be a man of integrity, with solid Christian values, who has demonstrated the courage and willingness to fight for our freedom and liberty at home and abroad. One isn’t allowed to remain in today’s military for more than 30 years, nor earn the rank of Command Sergeant-Major unless one demonstrates a strong-emotional quotient, as well as, solid and impeccable leadership skills.
In a recent interview published in the Caledonian Record the incumbent, Tara Giles, states: “As for COVID, we need to be nimble and ready to adjust our precautions up or down as cases rise or fall, and as we learn more about what works and what doesn’t.” I have not seen her present, nor champion, that position at any School Board Meeting that I have observed since December of last year, despite pleadings and presentations of factual evidence supporting mask-choice from parents and students alike.
While I am glad to see that masks are now optional at our schools, it is no thanks to the current members of the board. With one or two exceptions, it is apparent that most of the sitting board members were fully comfortable forcing our kids to remain masked for the foreseeable future and waiting, once again, for the State Board of Education’s guidance.
We hire local leaders to lead, not to defer to outside organizations, and several members of the board (to include Tara) failed us and the children who attend our schools in this regard.
Brad Cross has demonstrated that he has the common sense, integrity, and leadership skills that our children, our schools, and our community need to shift the culture within the school back to one that more closely reflects the values and norms of our towns, not the bias of the State Board of Education and its policy edicts regarding Critical Race Theory, Non-Conforming Gender issues, and social/emotional learning, to name a few.
Brad Cross has the intestinal fortitude to stand for what’s right for his native north country and to make difficult decisions that are the best for the entire student body, the faculty, and the school district. He can and will influence other board members by his example.
I will be voting for Brad Cross, and I encourage my friends and neighbors to do so as well.
John Garrison
Lancaster, N. H.
