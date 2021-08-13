Crossing the Desert, Together
To the Editor:
The time period we are living through is The Desert of No Easy Answers. We have been slogging across this Desert for years and have who knows how many more years to go. The only way to get across and out of this relentlessly difficult timescape with our democracy and humanity intact is by discussing its challenges as we encounter them, facing them together. The current challenge is Mount Mandate.
The mask and vaccine mandates’ purpose is to serve the greater good. But what if they are laying the foundation for a future full of mandates? Can we guarantee future mandates will be in the service of good? Guarantee that the future leaders of public institutions and in government will use the power to mandate wisely? Indeed, do we trust that our current leaders are using the power to mandate wisely? Who are these people? Are they different from the rest of us? Omniscient? Perfect humanitarians? History has too many examples of the misuse of power to control others and human nature hasn’t changed. Mount Mandate has a very slippery slope. It is better to find another way. We can find one if we take the time, pooling our resources to develop the best solution. This is not an easy process— we are still in the Desert of No Easy Answers— but it is better to put our energy into a solution which serves the longterm greater good, building community and democracy instead of chipping away at them.
I told my dad that this was on my mind. He said he supports mask and vaccine mandates but almost with the same breath said he does his best to live his life without telling other people how to live. This gave me pause. Yes, he does his best to live without telling others how to live but at this moment he is willing to stand by while someone else is told what to do. In fact, he supports that action. At what point is following our good intention only in our personal actions not enough? At what point are we complicit in telling others how to live by empowering or permitting others to do so? There is a disconnect in my dad’s statements. By actively empowering or passively permitting someone to tell another person how to live their life, you are telling that person how to live their life, only at a remove. The government or college or hospital or business leaders are acting as our agents with their mandates. We are tearing the fabric of our democracy through this process. Isn’t the purpose of our democracy to enable us to live together without infringing on each other’s ability to be who we are, live as we choose?
My dad loves this country and our democracy. Why didn’t he see that what he was saying contains a contradiction with implications for our democracy? He is afraid. Like the rest of us, he has been under stress for years because of the political situation in our country and fearful during the pandemic. That is why he is not nuanced in his thinking as he has been in the past. Human biology does an interesting thing when fear kicks in: it supersedes the detailed, rational thinking of the front of the brain, prioritizing the simplistic survival thinking of the back of the brain. The very thing that makes us human goes out the window when we are fearful or under stress. What we get instead is “black-or-white” thinking. Sorting through the details of an issue isn’t as important to our biology as surviving. Why do I mention this? Because we have all been under stress and afraid for a long time now. Has detailed thinking, reasonable conversation or rational debate been thick on the ground lately? No. There has been polarization. There has been an inability to listen to other points of view and a digging into one’s own position.
We need to talk about mandates, learn what our friends, family and neighbors think and feel about them. Mount Mandate offers us an opportunity to wake up out of the fog of fear and use the hearts and minds that make us human. We need to monitor ourselves constantly to ensure that we stay present in our thinking minds, able to listen, able to take a broad, multifaceted perspective. I trust that we can do it. If we are going to step onto the slippery slope of Mount Mandate, we need to do so with our eyes wide open, having thoroughly considered the ramifications of that action. The only way to do that is to take a deep breath and talk about it, together.
Karen Bufka
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
