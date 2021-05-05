Cultured Meat
To the Editor:
Senators Bernie Sanders and Pat Leahy should support federal funding for cultured-meat research. For readers who aren’t aware, cultured meat is grown from cells, without slaughter. It’s better for the environment, public health and animal welfare.
This revolutionary protein will require a fraction of the land, fresh water and greenhouse-gas emissions that raising livestock does. Since animals are removed from the process, the risk of zoonotic diseases like COVID-19 making the jump to humans is significantly reduced. Last but not least, the horrors of factory farming can be relegated to the history books.
It might sound far fetched, but Singapore has already granted regulatory approval to cultured meat. An Israeli company has reduced its production cost to $7.50 for a quarter pound of cultivated chicken. Our government should help further develop this groundbreaking protein.
Jon Hochschartner
Granby, Conn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.