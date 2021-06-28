Cultured-meat Research
To the Editor:
While the origins of COVID-19 are debated, it remains true that animal agriculture greatly increases our pandemic risk. That’s why Senators Bernie Sanders and Pat Leahy should support federal funding for cultured-meat research. For readers who aren’t familiar with the term, cultured meat is grown from cells, without raising and slaughtering livestock.
“Both farmed and caged wild animals create the perfect breeding ground for zoonotic diseases,” Liz Specht wrote for Wired. “Extraordinarily high population densities, prolonged heightened stress levels, poor sanitation, and unnatural diets create a veritable speed-dating event for viruses to rendezvous with a weakened human host and transcend the species barrier.”
The private sector has made remarkable progress developing the field of cellular agriculture. But for cultured meat to succeed, government funding is necessary for open-access research. This will help producers reach price parity with slaughtered meat and develop whole-cut products. Legislators who hope to stop the next pandemic should support this vital work.
Jon Hochschartner
Granby, C0nn.
