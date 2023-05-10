Cuts to medicare reimbursements will harm most vulnerable.
Lawmakers on Capitol Hill have recently been talking about making cuts to Medicare reimbursements. I have been working in addiction recovery for many years, and I can say for a fact that Medicare is critical to providing aid to patients seeking treatment and recovery from substance abuse disorders.
These fragile patients need very specific and critical care that can often only be treated out of an outpatient medical facility. If these cuts are implemented, it would force clinics to cut back on these unique and important services, 24/7 access to care could be at risk for everyone in the community seeking emergency care, and many health hubs could be forced to close completely. It could also eliminate jobs for medical professionals and addiction counselors like me.
We cannot afford to abandon the most vulnerable populations in our communities. Policymakers must oppose these cuts so that New Hampshire’s most vulnerable communities are able to have access to the care that will save their life.
