Cutting Off Their Noses
To the Editor:
The old adage about cutting off one’s nose to spite one’s face came to mind when I read about the Texan school official telling teachers that if they had books about the Holocaust in their classrooms, they also would have to offer “opposing” viewpoints.
Texas school official Gina Peddy informed teachers in her district that they had to teach Holocaust denialism because of HB 3979. This is the Texas law that requires teachers to present multiple viewpoints for “widely debated and currently controversial” issues.
According to Texas governor Greg Abbott, HB 3979 is an effort to abolish teaching critical race theory (CRT) in schools. The theory is an academic discipline that law schools use to examine how racism operates in US laws and society, but it is not taught in secondary schools.
The controversy over CRT started as a way for right-wing leaders and media outlets to appeal to the grievance politics of Trumpism that has infected the Republican party. They claim without evidence that CRT is taught in secondary school and that the theory says White Americans are bad people. Neither claim is true, but that has not stopped right-wing politicians from taking advantage of the lies.
Ms. Peddy made such comments at workshop that was held a few days after a parent complained about a fourth grade teacher who kept an anti-racism book in her classroom and was subsequently reprimanded by the school board.
HB 3979 is a perfect example of cutting off one’s nose to spite one’s face. It was enacted to prevent teaching anti-racism, but has resulted in negative consequences to those it was intended to help.
I don’t think HB 3979 induced controversies are over even though District superintendent Dr. Lane Ledbetter has apologized and claims that the law does not apply to historical facts. It only takes a few people to make anything controversial. As a result, Teachers in Texas are going to have to expend energy dealing with frivolous controversies, whether from the right or left, rather than on how to best teach during a pandemic.
The situation in Texas reminds me of the communities who cemented over their public pools to prevent Blacks and Whites from swimming together; or school districts that eliminated all extra-curricular activities, including sports, rather than allowing a support group for LGBTQ+ students from meeting.
Ms. Peddy is correct to say that Texas is “in the middle of a political mess.” It is, however, a mess of their own making.
Steven Isham
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
