Dairy Farms Aren’t Frightening
To the Editor:
Comments were made by Claude Unger in the Caledonian Record dated Oct. 27, 2021 regarding our “frightening” Dairy industry in Vermont. .What seems to “frighten” Mr. Unger is a blend of misinformation and half truths fueled by cultural bias.
Mr. Unger cites that drinking milk from another species as “frightening”. This is a practice that has provided vital and pure nutrition for humans for millenia. Milk is preferable for the heavily sugared sodas and energy drinks that pass for food at present.
Feeding dairy cows instead of humans (again, “frightening”) : For the most part, cows eat grasses. something indigestible to humans.
As far as pastures reducing forest land for animals: This is a myth: By and large, the edges these beautiful fields of hay and pastures provide provide excellent habitat for wildlife. Some pastures are not cleared at all. Billions of humans require a huge carbon footprint necessary to grow plants to feed them, especially incredible amounts of water and fertilizer to raise soybeans
Any “frightening” discharges of greenhouse gases emitted by animals are dwarfed by the impact of the water and fertilizer necessary for agriculture.
And, lastly, the most “frightening” of all- impregnating cows to use their milk, and then pushing them aside when they’re no longer useful. Cows provide other products such as meat and hides. When you think about it, we do this same thing to sheep, goats horses and professional athletes.
I, for one, am tired of people promoting the latest dietary craze-of-the-month at the expense of our lifestyles, livelihoods, and the way we live here in Vermont.
Stan Pekala
Danville, Vt.
