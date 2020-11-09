Dalton is at a Crossroads
To the Editor:
The town of Dalton is at a turning point. Do we as the residents of the town want to look forward to a future with returned services (police department), needed services (improved internet access, ambulance service, meals on wheels for senior citizens, after school child care for working parents, 911 call center) and a reduced tax rate? Or do we want to depend on the local home and property owners to continue to foot the whole bill and have our services further reduced while absorbing a higher tax rate?
In order to make an educated decision on this issue, we the residents must look at the facts and ignore the rhetoric. What are the advantages and disadvantages of bringing industry into our town? What effect would the proposed zoning ordinance have on our town’s ability to transform from a property poor town to a property rich one? Do we want outside individuals or groups telling us what we should allow in our town? How do we support our neighbors who are suffering from the economic impacts of Covid 19?
In the near future, we will soon have the opportunity to voice our opinion on these issues. Whether you are for or against the Casella proposal, we eventually need to come together as a civil community and do what is best for the whole town and not what is best for a few. Stay tuned in.
