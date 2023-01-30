Dalton Planning Board

To the Editor:

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

(1) comment

Pam Kathan
Pam Kathan

Bee, are you a Dalton resident with family history here? The reason we need to start over is because of the continuous one-sided, agenda. Another good reason is that there are too many activists on these boards. I can never respect one of those "volunteers" who claims he is the smartest one in Dalton and has no problems paying his taxes, and that people are Casella shills. How can I possibly feel that this person has any concern for the majority of Dalton? His only concern is for the secluded country club known as the Forest Lake faction. On the other board you have someone who feels he is so highly educated that he is above every other person and feels the majority of Dalton residents are stupid and should be lead by a leash. Seriously, this town was quiet, people dealt with their disagreements amongst themselves, undivided, unlike it is now, and it has nothing to do with a landfill, only the small elitist groups concerns for themselves, not the towns concerns.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.