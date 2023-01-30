Dalton Planning Board

I was appalled when I learned about the contention within our Dalton community regarding the existence of our planning Board, and our Conservation Commission. Having been a taxpayer in Dalton for over 50 years, I have never known of such civic discourse. We are all residents of Dalton for a reason. We all chose a quiet, small town boarded by a beautiful freshwater river, and pristine woodlands, including ponds and lakes.Many thanks to those before us who worked respectfully with our elected officials to provide and protect this environment for all of us. It took many volunteer hours working together as friends.
Now is the time to continue similar efforts to use our well established volunteer Planning Board and Conservation Commission to move our town forward with gratitude for their caring for all of us. These committees preserve the value of our land and homes, with open discussions for all. This is the democratic way. There could be nominations for members of the Planning Board from all residents, to serve on the Planning Board to aid in representation.
We all have an equal vote, regardless of amount of land owned, or financial ability.
The creation of Planning Boards, and their master plans, are helpful to potential residents, and provide a guide for beneficial growth of the town. The plans or suggestions are brought to the residents for a vote, and can be modified or changed after respectful discussion and vote by all.
The Conservation Commission strives to protect our overall environment from negative health issues possibly harmful to residents, plants and wildlife.
Volunteers are appointed, who are usually concerned with environmental issues, such as unhealthy conditions due to polluted runoff into wetlands or our groundwater.
I do hope Dalton residents can be respectful of those who volunteer in a calm civic manner to protect our community.
Bee Thayer
Dalton, N. H.
> PS. Please come to Planning Board Hearing on 2/2 at 7 PM
If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.
Become A Subscriber
A subscription opens up access to all our online content, including: our interactive E-Edition, a full archive of modern stories, exclusive and expanded online offerings, photo galleries from Caledonian-Record journalists, video reports from our media partners, extensive international, national and regional reporting by the Associated Press, and a wide variety of feature content.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(1) comment
Bee, are you a Dalton resident with family history here? The reason we need to start over is because of the continuous one-sided, agenda. Another good reason is that there are too many activists on these boards. I can never respect one of those "volunteers" who claims he is the smartest one in Dalton and has no problems paying his taxes, and that people are Casella shills. How can I possibly feel that this person has any concern for the majority of Dalton? His only concern is for the secluded country club known as the Forest Lake faction. On the other board you have someone who feels he is so highly educated that he is above every other person and feels the majority of Dalton residents are stupid and should be lead by a leash. Seriously, this town was quiet, people dealt with their disagreements amongst themselves, undivided, unlike it is now, and it has nothing to do with a landfill, only the small elitist groups concerns for themselves, not the towns concerns.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.