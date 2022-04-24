Dalton Public Hearing on Zoning

The Dalton Planning Board is having another public hearing about permanent zoning for Dalton. The hearing is Friday April 29 at 7 pm at the Dalton Municipal Building. A lot of people came out to hear about zoning at the first hearing and many, like me, we’re not impressed with the answers they got.
Just as many if more need to come to the next hearing on the 29 to hear about what zoning could do to hurt Dalton. Zoning is wrong for Dalton. I and others don’t live in Dalton to be told what we can and cannot do with our own property that we pay taxes on. Zoning is being done in Dalton for the wrong reasons and has not been thought out enough. Even the answers the planning board had for people at the first hearing were not good. Enough! Let’s shut this down for good and vote no on zoning on June 7. It’s our last chance.
If you have less than 2 acres and want to build a house, you need a variance. Despite what many have heard or will hear, getting a variance is not a simple thing. There are regulations and “criteria” and if you need one, you will probably need a lawyer to help you. And if you don’t get your variance, you will need that lawyer to appeal the decision. Money, money, money out of your pockets for something we don’t want or need. Don’t be fooled by the “ it’s no big deal” attitude coming from the planning board and others. It is a big deal and it needs to stop.
Go to the public hearing on Friday April 29 at 7 pm at the Dalton Municipal Building and then I’m sure you will join me on June 7 and vote no on zoning . The voting on June 7 will be just like an election and the polls will be open 8 am to 7 pm.
