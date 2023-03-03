Dalton’s Failed Master Plan
To the Editor:
Dalton’s pro-zoning planning board has lost touch with our town. The draft master plan is the latest proof.
ZONING ALL OVER AGAIN. Just several months ago Dalton’svoters overwhelmingly rejected the planning board’s unfair, distorted, anti-property rights zoning ordinance. The zoning was a transparent attempt, on behalf of the town’s minority Forest Lake faction, to hamstring any development on the land that rises above the lake. It imposed unreasonable restrictions on traditional land uses by our families and hampered new business formation.
The zoning proposal lost by a 60-40 margin. The planning board forgot that Dalton is a live and let live, light regulation, property rights town. A town where many of us remember waking up to the sounds of the whistles and machinery at the old paper mill. And a town where the majority of residents would like to see a stronger tax base to help manage our tax bills.
The zoning vote was a clear message from the town. The planners could have listened. They could have looked forward and prepared a master plan that fits our town.
But instead they doubled down. The new master plan is a mirror image of the failed zoning ordinance. Just as heavy-handed.
The master plan boils down to a detailed road map for future, big-town, suburban style zoning and land use regulation. It’s way out of touch with Dalton.Got any doubt? The master plan of course continues to target development of the land above Forest Lake. It whittles back the concept of this existing, open industrial zone in an attempt to defeat any development of the land above Forest Lake. Targeting this land is what the whole zoning idea has been about from the start, and the master plan does more of the same.
Just like the failed zoning proposal, the master plan red lines most of the town from significant new businesses. It then goes even further and seeks to unfairly hamper the expansion of some of Dalton’s existing businesses.
The plan suggests new rules that would essentially freeze (“grandfather”) the rally school, the shooting range and gravel pits, among others, making it difficult for them to expand. The new rules would potentially impose “operational guidelines” and “impact fees”.
So much for making Dalton a business-friendly place. And so much for helping our financially-strained families with their tax bills by building the town’s tax base with commercial and industrial development.
In a sharp about-face from what the planning board used to tell us, the master plan now calls for new, Massachusetts/Connecticut-style rules for “property aesthetics” as well as “property maintenance standards” for Dalton’s homes and properties. Seriously?
What does that mean, we’ll all have to paint our houses white and have black shutters? Do we have to park our trucks and tractors way out back? Is our woodshed or old barn too ugly for the refined eyes of the planners? Do we want town officials telling us what’s pretty and what’s not?
It gets worse. The plan calls for changes to “weaponize” the planning board’s subdivision rules(yes, these still exist without zoning) to impose more controls on our families. As of now a family can subdivide out a lot if it’s two acres in size and has 200 feet of road frontage. So if a family has 5 acres they can split off a lot for a child’s new home or sell it to help with retirement.
But the planners want to change this. Under the master plan proposals, if your land has streams, hills, fields, wildlife habitat or other things the planners want to leave untouched, you may not be able to split out a new lot at all. Or you may face new, very large minimum lot sizes– much bigger than two acres. That’s stealing your land.
And then there’s the absurd. As you try to read through the frankly unreadable,consultant-speak 76 pages of this plan (much of which is wasted “cut and paste” boilerplate and lists of data that make no sense for our town), you’ll find many out-of-touch gems.
The master plan seems to ask for sidewalks. It definitely calls for “public parking locations for walkers”. The planners want bike paths and bike-friendly road improvements for bikers who use“Strava”. They ask for “park and ride” facilities to help with “ride sharing”. And all sorts of other stuff that is light-years away from the lives of the vast majority of Dalton residents.
We could go on and on with more examples. But you see the picture. This mess is what you get with a radically pro-zoning planning board that spends $24,000 of taxpayer money to get led by the nose by regional planners.
GARBAGE IN, GARBAGE OUT. No surprise, the planning board’s master plan process is just as flawed as their product. The planners tell you the master plan is “science-based” and carefully built on surveys and citizen input. They continually cite the survey – 32% said this,12% said that.
The suggestion, of course, is that these are valid surveys and the plan reflects what Dalton voters want. That’s false.
In fact, the planning board and their consultant designed the project in a way that amplified the voices of out-of-town activists and diluted the input of Dalton’s voters.
How? They made the master plan “survey” open to anyone anywhere. There was no effort whatsoever to limit the survey to Dalton voters. Even though Dalton voters are the only ones who can vote on our town’s land use rules. A Dalton-only survey could easily have been done(a neighboring town did it this way), but the results would of course have been different and would not have supported the planning board’s pro-zoning agenda.
Here’s an example of how the survey was mishandled. Take a Massachusetts environmental activist with a summer place on Forest Lake in Whitefield. She could be shopping with three of her friends at the Patagonia store on Newbury Street in Boston. They could all take out their smartphones, fill out the official “Dalton master plan survey” while in the store, do it again later that day at work on the office network and then again that evening from the PCs in their high-rise apartments. This single example – which is entirely possible – would account for more than 10% of those 108 supposedly “scientific” survey responses that shaped the master plan. Do you believe in the survey?
As the saying goes, “garbage in, garbage out”. A master plan built on a survey that was intentionally made wide-open to out-of-town activists (the same out-of-towners who line up at our polls and tell us how to vote) is NOT a Dalton master plan. It’s not worth the paper it’s written on.
Sandy & Jim Dannis
Dalton, N. H.
