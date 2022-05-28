Dalton’s Voice Through the Power of Vote

It saddens me to see the divide that has developed in Dalton. There was a time neighbor worked with neighbor to settle disputes, changes, and new developments of each other’s land. We have the story of the family home burning down, possibly in early 1900’s and family and neighbors went and gathered boards, building supplies, whatever was needed to build back what was lost in the fire. That old building still stands but is now a storage building and even though no longer a home, reminds us of what can be done.
So, I ask my fellow residents of Dalton, think of your history of working together for what is best for Dalton. Don’t become followers of others that act childish pulling down signs, hiding signs or just being disrespectful of each other like petulant children. Rise up and use that right to VOTE to speak for you. We can work together, be respectful, and do what is right for Dalton. We all have the freedom to read, and express our views on any given topic, but with respect.
I look forward to seeing you all at the Special Town Election Tuesday, June 7th having your voice heard through the Power of Voting.
