Dalton Zoning Vote
To the Editor:
From his 1800-acre spread high above our homes and cabins, Jim Dannis, the self-styled “Largest Landowner in Dalton,” seems to have written his own private version of the Dalton Permanent Zoning Ordinance (PZO). His version bears little resemblance to the actual document, but he is telling everyone (“Zoning Proposal is Wrong for Dalton,” Caledonian, May 28/29) that his idea of the PZO will usher in the zombie apocalypse. Think Bill Murray in “Ghostbusters” talking about “human sacrifice, mass hysteria, dogs and cats living together,” only without the sly smile.
Every word of his letter is his own frantic prediction of the worst possible outcome of yet-to-occur cases where someone may have to give notice to the friendly townspeople appointed to the Zoning Board (ZB)—that is, when he isn’t blatantly ignoring the document’s actual language and making stuff up that isn’t in it.
To explain every misstatement in his letter would take up too much space in this newspaper, but I can provide a completely-annotated version on request to adfinkel@umich.edu. Here I’ll just provide two examples: one of wild exaggeration and one of outright falsehood.
Over and over, Dannis predicts that “most applicants will fail” or that the ZB will “make it impossible” to succeed. What a weird way to predict the future: take the track record of 25 approvals from the past 25 applications, and decide that 100% success will suddenly become 0% success, just because Dannis says so.
It’s true that none of these 25 successful requests for a permit has involved a business; all were homeowners seeking to expand, build, etc. Most people would recognize this as evidence there is currently little interest in new businesses locating in Dalton. This fact should be especially clear to the very person who told me “I’m too busy for that” when I asked (in 2020) if he would help me beat the bushes looking for new revenue sources.
Yes, there are words in the PZO like “the applicant must show there will not be excessive nuisance.” But this does not mean that any complainer can block any use just by insisting that something is “excessive.” The process is neither stacked against the applicant nor the abutter; it’s just a two-sided discussion among citizens of a town. Dannis tells you that our ZB neighbors acting as a hearing authority will suddenly morph into tyrants; you shouldn’t trust him on this. After all, he’s also inciting people on social media by claiming that “people are turning in other people for enforcement over chickens, old refrigerators, you name it.” I guess the apocalypse has already started, and we’ve all just missed it.
As for one of many transparent misrepresentations, try this one: Dannis says you will have to “hire a lawyer to put up a play gym for your kids,” because the PZO doesn’t permit “accessory uses.” But that term is never used in the Ordinance. There is a section about needing permission to build an “Accessory Dwelling Unit,” which is an in-law apartment or other second home on your parcel. Not a swing set—a home! Similarly, he keeps referring to a “tiny list” of things needing no notice or permission, but strangely, he never mentions that that “tiny list” is twice as long as the list of things you do need to give notice for.
There is one true argument in Dannis’s letter, but that one’s only true by its absence after his many prior misstatements. He has finally stopped claiming that the PZO is powerless to stop the Casella landfill project, having now finally read the clear decision from the NH Supreme Court 18 years ago giving towns the authority, via zoning, to control the location of landfills within their borders.
So Dannis never mentions the enormous benefits of zoning—it can save our fragile Lake, AND it can finally allow us to actually negotiate for more than a pittance of the $1.3 billion revenue stream this landfill will provide the developer. But he does silently admit that all of his tales of horror, even if remotely true, might be a good deal given all of the horrors that zoning will clearly protect us FROM. Zoning also means the freedom from a neighbor perpetrating, without notice, whatever it is that you personally consider your worst nightmare of an obnoxious or immoral use next to you.
And how interesting that Dannis was a well-known advocate for Dalton exerting “political weight” back when that power would have protected his own precious viewshed. He filed a lawsuit against the Northern Pass project, saying it would make Dalton “one of the small group of NH’s ‘loser towns’ with insufficient political weight to protect themselves from Northern Pass’s degradation. This town-wide stigma impairs the marketability and value of our land as well as our use and enjoyment of our land.”
Ah—when it was the value, use, and enjoyment of HIS land, political power was a great idea! But now he’s happy to leave us as a “loser town” since no more power lines “subject [him] to a jarring visual impact.” I’d be ashamed to have ever written something that mega-NIMBY, and more ashamed to have suddenly become an anti-environment crusader.
If you favor the landfill, and you also like the idea of being powerless to cut a better deal than the developer will volunteer to give, then vote against zoning on June 7. But consider that maybe you’re being played, by someone who finds your fears useful. Is that laughter I hear atop the ridge?
Adam M. Finkel
Dalton, N. H.
PS—Dannis says he “opposes the landfill” notwithstanding all his zeal to kill zoning. If that’s true, then why did he lobby so desperately to defeat HB 1454, a bill large (Republican) majorities passed in House and Senate that would make it slightly harder to site a landfill in a ruinous location in lousy soil, anywhere in our state?
Sandy and I usually don't "feed the trolls", but we'll make an exception for Mr. Finkel.
Mr. Finkel's is part of the extremist, fringe "Forest Lake faction" in our town. His comments on zoning or other town matters must be understood in this context. His direct financial interest, as a Forest Lake home owner, is to prevent anything that could affect his own property. As a NIMBY, he's 100% conflicted on zoning because he sees it as an anti-landfill tool. There's really no reason to give weight to anything else he asserts about the proposed ordinance.
Mr. Finkel appears to have only a tenuous understanding of zoning. I remember explaining to him the difference between special exceptions and variances and the ways in which zoning ordinances could be structured. It was difficult. From his letter, it appears there is still a learning process and we're happy to help once again!
As for Mr. Finkel's specific assertions, of course they are wrong.
The proposed Dalton zoning ordinance sweeps vast swathes of ordinary land uses -- like building a house on your existing 1.9 acre lot or starting pretty much any significant business -- into the need for a discretionary "variance" from the town's new ZBA. This is wholly inappropriate and burdensome "zoning by variance". Per the ZBA's own minutes on the town website, the board has never -- not even once -- addressed a variance request. They've never applied the five variance factors, the court cases explaining them, or run a court-like hearing in which the applicant has to prove her case. Saying that the selectboard has issued 20+ ministerial "zoning permits" (think something like a dog license) is just plain irrelevant.
2. The proposed zoning ordinance has standards that make approvals just flat impossible in most cases. For example, consider the new rule that new business projects can't have more than a "de minimis" impact. That means, in substance, no measurable impact at all, and any new project has some measurable impact. The ordinance is not, as Mr. Finkel falsely claims, a discussion. It's a flat "no".
3. Mr. Finkel may want to research the concept of "accessory uses". At least he's correct that the proposed zoning ordinance doesn't mention them. And that's the problem. A serious zoning ordinance will specifically allow accessory uses around a home. This means you can put up a play gym without having to research whether the common law of accessory uses will allow it (an impossible burden for most people). Dalton's planning board simply made a mistake here by forgetting to add that accessory uses are permitted. The structure of the ordinance forbids everything that's not permitted, so this drafting mistake means accessory uses are not permitted by the ordinance.
4. Seriously? Mr. Finkel, part of the extremist Forest Lake faction, questions whether zoning will be weaponized by the likes of the drone-flying zealots who already have introduced the nasty "tell on your neighbor" tactics to our town?
5. Mr. Finkel tries to venture inside our heads to see what we think about whether this proposed zoning ordinance would "stop" the landfill. Let's help him. If that's the intent of the zoning ordinance -- to wrongfully target a single piece of land and a single project -- then we would hope the ordinance would be invalidated. Our guess is that if the ordinance passes, there will almost immediately be efforts made to invalidate it. And no, some mythical, generous organizations won't appear from thin air to pay the legal fees for the town of Dalton, which could easily run into the millions of dollars (just ask Bethlehem). This will be on our taxpayers.
6. Mr. Finkel makes the usual false statements of fact, such as the claim that we filed a lawsuit against Northern Pass. Nope. But yes, Sandy and I were absolutely fixed on protecting our property when Northern Pass drew a line across our land as the potential route for the power lines. We were NIMBY's. But in distinction to the extremist Forest Lake faction, we didn't attempt to hijack town boards and use town zoning or other authority for our own private benefit. We fought our battles ourselves with our own resources, joining with others to take away NP's ability to seek eminent domain to seize our land.
7. Mr. Finkel's last comment draws out the critical distinction between his approach and ours. Yes, we oppose HB1454 and similar wrongful bills, just like we oppose bad zoning. This is because we act according to principle. There are some means that are so poorly thought out or so unfair that they aren't justified by good ends. We don't want to see the landfill in Dalton. But we don't support unfair zoning that targets a single property, or unfair legislation that targets a single property, just because the landfill is undesirable.
Mr. Finkel, it appears, draws no lines. He'd apparently do anything to stop the landfill, regardless of whether it sacrifices sound legislative principles or large groups of Dalton residents.
PS -- Mr. Finkel's Facebook page states he "lives in Pennington, New Jersey". His letter says Dalton NH. Which is it?

