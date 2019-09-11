Danger Signals Within Republican Party
To the Editor:
It is alarming to learn that the South Carolina and Nevada Republican Parties have cancelled their Presidential primary elections next year and that the Kansas Republican Party will not even be holding caucuses. Their pretense is that they are simply trying to save money but even one extremely wealthy Republican fat cat in each state could easily write out a check to cover the relatively minor expenses involved. It seems certain that each state’s Republican Party has already received dark money donations far exceeding these amounts as they prepare to smear their progressive and/or Democratic opponents with simplistic sound bites and distortions of every type and description.
Republican leadership is well aware that competition for their Presidential nomination will inevitably involve discussion of Trump’s criminality, his mental condition and his glaring, dangerous incompetence. Rather than leave decision making up to the citizens they are in the process of making what for them is a pragmatic decision to cut off discussion within their party in preparation for a general election that they know is highly unlikely to yield anything close to a victory in the popular vote totals for Trump or many of his gleeful subordinates.
Recently I have been challenged in this column with hyper-partisan rationalizations that describe our system of government as a republic and not a democracy. Evidently those advancing such ideas believe that individual citizens should close our mouths and our minds and leave any decision making to elected officials. Such a course of action is truly un-American and an obvious recipe for an even more rapid march toward dictatorship as favored so smugly by new talk of a Trump family dynasty that desires to run the federal government far into the future. What a truly horrifying and nauseating spectacle that would be unless the planet gets blown apart by these fools so no one could bear witness to it all!
It was most revealing reading local Attorney Deb Bucknam’s enthusiastic support for Vermont State Party chair Deb Billado. Ms. Bucknam described Billado as “doing her job” in supporting basically everything that Trump and the corporate owned Republican machine in Washington D.C. puts forward. So evidently Ms. Bucknam does not feel that even a Vermont State Republican Party Chair should do anything more than leave decision making to higher ups in Washington. One is left to wonder how many Republicans she thinks should actually be permitted to think or to voice their opinions on the extremely critical issues facing our nation. Probably only one or two at the very top would be her honest response were she to be so candid as to offer us one.
This leaves open the question of whether those Republican incumbents preparing to run for reelection in this and neighboring states plan to proceed into the election season without the nerve to question their corrupt and simple-minded leadership. For example does Joe Benning really feel that it is just fine to proceed along with placing his name on the same ticket as one headed at the top by an anti-democracy lunatic who is extremely eager to achieve four more years in good measure to avoid criminal accountability through statute of limitations exemptions and ignoring lawfully issued subpoenas? Can you really proceed in good conscience with such a course of action Senator Benning?
For democracy,
Bill Coleman
Newark, Vermont
