Acknowledging Senator Sanders, Congresswomen Cortez and her squad, Secretary Kerry and Vermont’s Bill McKibben for their stalwart work as climate change activists motivated President Biden to shut down America’s oil pipelines and drilling. He reduced our energy supply by 20 percent and increased inflation. Our military has also been directed to combat climate change instead of training for war and his education focus is on saving our planet rather than emphasizing math, science and cyber-security.
Although Biden believes climate change is an existential treat to our country, he was compromised when his family received $3.5 million from the wife of the former Moscow mayor who’s a strong Putin ally. By killing America’s energy independence and recently withdrawing support from the EastMed pipeline, Biden assures replenishing Russia’s treasury and gives payback to Putin with American oil dependency that has doubled in price. America currently imports a million barrels a day from Russia which is funding Putin’s Ukraine aggression.
Let’s get real! Biden’s climate change focus that is redistributing our wealth and establishing the basis for a “Great Reset” to change our culture, economy and governance is a pipe dream. Let this be a wake up to American people to vote for more responsible leaders who will restore an “American First” agenda for energy independence and preserve our freedoms, liberty and fiscal strength. Biden’s dream of ways to control/prevent climate change is having dangerous consequences for the world.
