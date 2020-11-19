Dangers of Dictatorship

Already a print subscriber? Activate your FREE online subscription here.
As I write this it has been fifteen days since the election. By the morning after Election Night it was increasingly clear that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were the winners., defeating Trump and Pence by what we now see will be close to 6 million votes. The difference between the vote total of Biden and Trump in 2020 will be about 50 times more than the difference of about 110,000 votes in three critical states that provided Trump with his Electoral College “victory.” Back in 2016 Trump also lost the popular vote, but here in 2020 he lost by twice as big a margin. Six million voters is a lot of Americans, Donald! None of this matters at all to Trump. He cynically dishes out nonsense about having somehow been cheated out of a “win” despite no one with any commitment to truth seeing anything reasonable about what he is saying. Through his repetition of disinformation his lies somehow become legitimized in the minds of his supporters who evidently care nothing about democracy despite wrapping themselves up in the flag and pretending to be the most patriotic people who have ever lived. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Trump’s pathetic carrying on about somehow having been cheated out of a second term hinges on one flimsy technicality after another. There is no excuse for the Electoral College handing victory repeatedly to Republican presidential candidates who finish in second place. Was there ever a Democrat who finished in second place but was placed in the White House and declared the winner? Of course not. The Electoral College was created centuries ago as part of a compromise about long forgotten issues between various factions who were forging together the union. There is no excuse for its’ continuation whatsoever.
General Services Administrator Emily Murphy (GSA) is another hidden away government bureaucrat who very few of us here in the United States had even heard of. Trump installed her not long ago because she is a mindless Trump loyalist. Yet through another technicality Murphy has decided to place herself between the will of six million American voters and our transition to the Biden administration. There is absolutely no legitimacy to what she is doing. Her interference with the transition does nothing more than to prolong the false discussion points and inflame the anger of Trump’s anti-democracy, pro-fascism hotheads, many of whom are close to the boiling point and waiting to break out their AR-15 assault rifles, which will of course unleash complete chaos.
