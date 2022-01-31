Old Indian say: ”History no fair. White man win, brilliant military victory. Indian win,massacre.” And that’s how propaganda in history and different countries works. We say how bad Putin is in Russia, he says things would be better in Russia weren’t for American oppression.
Getting back to Danville Indians: I believe the name, Bears,should be changed back to Indians. We have Kansas City Chiefs, don’t we? There is no malice in Chiefs, no malice in Indians. If you think there is malice to Indians then I suggest to you there is malice in Bears. In fact the names Chiefs or Indians remind me of the wrong done by white man to the Indians, reminds me of what unchecked immigration does. I always rooted for Indians to win. Now there are no Indians that can win just sleeping Bears in the winter, Indians soon to be forgotten. Is that what you want? Better yet: Restore the name to Indians and then as a class project, study the American Indian history and then make it as a class project to come up with something that will help the American Indian. Help them improve their lives, don’t just forget them and just walk off feeling good that you did something because you actually did nothing.
