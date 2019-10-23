DCF
To the Editor:
The article in the Vt. Digger about DCF (Vt. Dept of Children and Families) with former SRS Commissioner William Young commenting, was all wrong. I thought the primary mission of DCF is the protection of children, not as Young said, the legal representation of parents in the family court. Young said that parents “are too often the enemy before an investigation of child abuse is completed” and cases are brought without proper evidence.
I spend 20 years as a child protective services worker for the state of Vt and know this to be completely false. The court would not allow any case to go forward without evidence of child abuse or neglect and I can assure you that parents were well represented by very good lawyers. Duncan Kilmartin and Richard Axelrod are two lawyers who represented parents and the public defenders were excellent. Parents seen as “enemies” is a false statement taken out of context. This has no basis in fact and is typical of baseless charges against DCF.
Later,
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury, Vermont
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.