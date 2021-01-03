Dead Slave Owners
To the Editor:
The spirit of dead slave owners haunts our nation today just as it has for centuries. The antiquated Electoral College is a remnant of the protection of slave owner power that remains in our Constitution. Trump is using this relic from slave days to drive his self-centered, all-consuming battering ram against the pillars of our democracy to alter the fact that he lost the 2020 election - fair and square. Nothing is as important to him as his ego - and nothing is as fragile. His ego must be stroked at all cost.
There are about 119,000 voting precincts in the United States and not one reported even the most minuscule, verifiable evidence of election fraud. If you doubt what I say, then ask those 80 judges across the country who told Trump’s lawyers, “Don’t let the door hit you.” Why is there no fraud? One reason is, because voting in the United States is a local event run by at least 250,000 local Republican and Democratic officials and volunteers in those 119,000 precincts working side by side.
However, The Electoral College becomes a national event on January 6th and is one tool which Trump is attempting to manipulate with the aid of the vomitus behavior of a group Congressional Republicans to keep the biggest ego in modern times intact; even if the consequence is a modern-day philosophical civil war causing deep emotional and attitudinal wounds - just like the American Civil War did in its day. These make-believe Republicans are no different than the dead slave owners 160 years ago who wanted to hold on to power regardless of their immoral actions and beliefs.
