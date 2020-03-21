Deadly Incompetence

To The Editor:

America is under attack, both medical and financial, and Trump is not up to it. Never was, never will be.

During the coronavirus challenge, this self-centered short-sighted liar keeps lying. He lies when the leader of a country under historic strain needs to tell the truth, to unify with straight talk and perspective based on science and pragmatism. During nationwide trauma, it helps if the chief executive actually executes instead of lying during press conferences, ducking the hard questions. It helps if he is able to feel empathy and apply it. To uplift, not manipulate, not delay. Who as of this writing still had not mobilized military resources or activated the Defense Production Act.

Trump just cannot do it. Greedy ineptness is his default position. Lacking something inside him preventing him from understanding and displaying true humanity, he is unable to learn, to see anything except what benefits him personally. Like winning the next election, which is why he’s recently started calling himself a “wartime president”.

