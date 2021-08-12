Deadwood
To the Editor:
Come election time, I hope Littleton voters remember the incompetence uncovered by auditors recently concerning town officials who handle the town’s finances. Thank you Mr. Gleason, help us clear the dead wood.
If a point-source for this incompetence is identified, say an individual, especially if elected, shouldn’t the taxpayer/voters be told their name?
If a point source of significant incompetence in the handling of Littleton’s money, say one particular individual, especially if elected, then that individual should be named publicly.
Michael Scanlon
CLittleton, N. H.
