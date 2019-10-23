Dealing With Past Problems
To the Editor:
This is Ryan Kimball, your reporter had asked me to comment after my court case that day. (I know it won’t matter anyway csuse nobody will ever see my side.)
Well I’ve decide that I just want to say that in all the articles about me that are being published it does not once say that the stuff is all “older” and that I have not done anything wrong since Tina Desmarais’s case.
What most people don’t know because it’s not published is that I have a great full time job with Next Level Construction and am saving for restitution. I am following my conditions of release 100 percent including taking days off from work to make it to court (hence the reason the judge doesn’t feel bail is necessary because I’m not a flight risk, and I am being harrassed and borderline threatened on a daily basis (which has been noted with the Dept of Corrections).
I know that I messed up and things spiraled out of control and I’m going to take accountability for that!
I’ve been repeatedly called a junkie in social media posts, which I’ve never done drugs in my life. I actually have a sever hatred for drugs because of family issues growing up around addiction, and also from losing my sister a few months ago to an overdose. And being called a child molester, which is just a horrible thing to make up about someone! And I have a clear DCF report to back up that nasty false accusation! And to say that I put my children in danger is absurd because I am a great father to my daughters. I spend all my spare time with them including taking them to appointments when Mom can’t and etc…
Also the fact that Tina is a licensed psychiatrist and is acting in that type of manner (which I clear proof of) is not right.
I know that none of this matters (and I’m sure that it wont be publicized until my sentencing hearing) to any of the reporters because thay all choose one side but at least I said what I felt.
Thank you.
Ryan Kimball
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
