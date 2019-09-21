Dear Barnet Select Board
To the Editor:
I respectfully request that the select board delay a vote on the acceptance of the McIndoe Falls Academy building. There are too many unanswered questions concerning the affordability of a renovation of that building and its cost to the taxpayers to maintain that building and support its various uses. Do we, the taxpayers, have the resources to remodel and maintain a 5,373 square foot building in which 30% of that space will be allotted to non town use?
The building committee has completely disregarded the advice of Stephan Pitkin, a consultant that they hired. He said at a meeting on Nov. 14, 2018 that “McIndoes could be a series of headaches. With these old buildings you just never know. It’s often very hard to identify what you are getting into.”
The current plan in place (Arnold and Scangus plan J10) does not provide the space necessary to meet the needs of the town offices as described by the building committee itself.
What happens if the McIndoe post office decides not to renew their lease which expires in two years? What happens to that space if they vacate it? What happens to the current town office building? Will we let another publicly owned building be discarded and left to decay and fall into disrepair? Or will we be forced to maintain it for a potential future use?
The survey that very few responded to was deliberately worded in such a way as to make people choose the Academy option. Therefore, the survey should be discredited.
The McIndoe Academy building is not the best option for the town, despite what some on the building committee would like us to believe.
Other options that were brushed aside without adequate study or reasons need to be explored.
The most affordable and practical option would be to reconfigure the floor space in our current office to a more efficient usage.
The issues there could be remedied. There is a second vault which could be put into service, and a second floor currently used only for storage.
As regards the Academy building, wouldn’t it be a better option for the Academy trustees to gift it and their $100,000 to the Barnet Historical Society? The money could be invested in an annuity to provide ongoing income to maintain the building. All the historical artifacts could be housed in that space, combined with the McIndoe collection already there. The building would maintain tax-free status, be eligible for numerous grants and not have to invest in expensive modifications. The Goodwillie House is not required to have an elevator to access the second floor or the basement. The collections could be attractively displayed. There could be a reading room and a meeting room. Admission could be charged to view the exhibits. It could be modeled after the History and Heritage Center in St. Johnsbury.
Also, why disrupt the lovely little library already comfortably housed in half of the first floor? Why make them relocate to the second floor in only a fraction of their current space?
I implore you, please, do not schedule a vote to accept the Academy building until more options are considered. If a vote is scheduled in Nov. to ask the taxpayers to fund this project, it is likely to pass, due to voter apathy and misunderstanding of the enormity of the project. To fund the renovation at the Academy, we would have to use all of our $400,000 building reserve fund and borrow at least 1.5 million dollars at 4.25% interest for twenty years. We will actually be paying back almost 4 million dollars. What does that do to our tax obligations? Can you really ask retired seniors living on meager social security income to pay more in taxes? Do we want to burden our children with that responsibility when they inherit our property and the tax bill that comes with it?
Clearly, we must replace the biased building committee that has not thoroughly investigated this project.
You are entrusted to make good decisions for the people of Barnet.
Please, don’t let us down.
Rachel Kittredge
McIndoe Falls, Vt.
