Dear Barnet Selectboard
To the Editor:
The group of people who are now attending your meetings are not there because of a sudden interest in civic affairs. We are there to fight for our economic survival in a town we all love. Thank goodness, you, our select board is finally looking out for the best financial interests for the people of Barnet. The question should be what can we reasonably afford, not how much of a tax burden can we impose? Mr. Gates was absolutely correct when he said “I don’t want to overburden the taxpayers with a ton of debt.”
We don’t need to duplicate space we already have. Town meeting can still be held at the school. The fire station has handicapped access for polling, space for meetings, a kitchen and handicapped accessible restrooms. Why can’t we put a small addition on that building? It could have enough space for an office for the town clerk and a vault, not a two story vault, no second floor, no elevator. A local contractor has suggested an old-fashioned barn-raising event where our local talent could combine skills, tools and time to make construction more affordable. What about the option of a manufactured building? Could the building trades classes at St. Johnsbury Academy help? What can we do with the building fund already in place? We need to pursue the least expensive option.
The privileged few with substantial funds for a comfortable life don’t understand the harsh realities of life for the majority of Barnet residents. A good many of us are economically challenged. We are living on fixed incomes, or paycheck to paycheck. People of privilege don’t understand having to choose between a tank of heating oil, or a trip to the dentist, or a new exhaust system for the family car.
And regarding the survey that Ms. Stuart conducted, she found that almost 88% of people who responded said that energy efficiency must be a top priority. It would be almost impossible to make the McIndoe Academy building energy efficient. When I lived in McIndoe Falls, I was a frequent visitor to the library there. During the winter months the trustees ordered that the hours be cut back drastically to save heat. The librarian at that time was allowed to turn the heat on only when she was open, about six hours a week. Can we afford to assume that burden?
You are entrusted to make good decisions for the people of Barnet. Thank you for choosing open minds and looking at many paths to reach a realistic goal, keeping in mind what the town actually NEEDS and can afford.
Rachel Kittredge
Barnet, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.