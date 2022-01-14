Dear Diary

I have kept diaries every day since 1995 .So when I came to someone’s diary from 1926, I read it and then reread it and am taking things from this diary and entering it in mine. It, when reading it at first I wondered who is this but I figured it to be a lady from Danville. That’s all I’m gonna say for now. But she mentioned a place called “The Shack” but most interesting on October 25 she attended a lecture by a Mr. Bailey of somewhere in California titled “Essentials to Success”. The essentials were as follows: #1 Ambition; #2 Energy (work); #3 Confidence; #4 Courage; #5 Perserverence; #6 Integrity. This goes along with an article I wrote that I talked about titled “Choices”.
This is what schools should be talking about and not worrying whether Danville are Indians or Bears. Just changing the name doesn’t do a dam thing for the Indians in America.Remember 150 years ago the Goverrnment said: ”Give us your guns and we will take care of you”.
