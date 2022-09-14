Dear Mary Ready, MD
To the Editor:
Sometimes the public needs essential and factual information - Frank Empsall’s ad regarding Representative Scott Campbell’s political positions was not a personal attack. Mr. Campbell may well be a kind and intelligent man who takes time to research topics and to speak with constituents but the bottom line is that the Clean Heat Standard he is pushing is a burdensome carbon tax on Vermont that will not accomplish carbon use reduction. This is the problem with the Global Warming Solutions Act. It is an unnecessary and burdensome tax on Vermonters and this legislation will not achieve the goals set out in the Clean Heat Standard. It will simply result in higher costs for energy hurting the lowest income Vermonters the most.
It is critical that people are aware of the nature of the Clean Heat Standard and the role it plays in hurting our local economy, forcing an industry on people and making it more difficult to afford to live and work in this state. Frank Empsall’s letter sheds light on a policy and proposed legislation that is poorly conceived and poorly written. This was not a personal attack - this was an important step to focus attention on the damage that would accompany this type of carbon tax legislation.
The people and businesses of Vermont are already working hard to innovate and do what is best for our environment, each other and our local economy. Having an additional tax thrust upon them not only will not solve the problem it will stifle economic growth. Does Mr. Campbell actually believe people in Vermont will not heat their homes, not drive their cars because of his carbon tax? A better solution is necessary.
I hope your husband can restore his trust and faith in the people. If other options are offered and accessible, people will naturally rise to the occasion. Education and a competitive, diversified market can solve this problem. In the meantime, so many people here in Vermont are doing amazing work to live well with the land. Gardens, homesteads, integrated permaculture and sustainable agriculture systems are all on the rise here as people seek to build security, community and resilient networks that work with the earth.
Regardless of how much your husband may believe he is doing the right thing for the earth, his oath is to Vermont. Vermont’s environment is not in peril - 75% of our state is forested, we don’t have an intensive carbon issue here - yes we could prioritize and focus efforts on cleaning up waters and reducing chemicals in our environments which would have a clear and direct impact- right now the people and small businesses need support not increased living costs.
Randall Northrop
St. Johnsbury, Vt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.