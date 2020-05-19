Dear police officers:
To the Editor:
Thank you all so much for what you do. You save people’s lives and I just want to tell you thank you. I know you cannot save all lives but still thank you. I wish you could have saved my uncle Carlos. And my uncle Timmy. But you could not and that is OK because you are trying to save us. Thank you so much. And if you do not know who I am that is OK because if I see you I will tell you who I am. I hope you stay healthy.
I like to see you out on the street driving your police cars. One time my dad said “weho weho” to your car. It was funny. I hope you do not get sick from the covid 19. I know I am not sick. I have a runny nose and a cough. I do not think I have the covid 19. I had a lot of fun writing this letter to you. I hope I see you guys sometime. I hope you guys have fun too.
I like you guys’ cars and your outfits and when I grow up I want to be a police officer, teacher, artist, author, illustrator. But I really want to be a police officer. So if you guys are still police officers when I am then I am going to say “thank you” face to face. And Officer Bickford might know who I am.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.