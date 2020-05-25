Death Defying Actions
To the Editor:
Why, you’d think someone with a powerful voice had cried out “Run for your life, stay home” by the way the citizens of our nation followed all sorts of “executive orders” regarding essential protections on avoiding the coronavirus pandemic [plague].
Now here we are at the “beginning of Summer” with Memorial Day remembrances and we still can hardly get out of our houses! Why in this “Live Free or Die State” our Governor has announced that our beaches, and accompanying businesses are CLOSED! Hey…God made those beaches and He hasn’t said a word to anyone about not being able to enjoy His creation!
Enough is enough! Evidently people are more frightened of death than say of slavery. Yepper…letting mortal government type people scare us half to death, and telling us our only safety is to listen to their “commandments” is pure nonsense. Look at how many times they’ve changed directions given to us, or who is the all wise one who determines what is “essential”?
