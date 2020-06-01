Death of a Nation
To the Editor:
The underlying racism in the United States will never be eliminated. This country was founded on the premise of manifest destiny, under which we massacred the Indiginous people, enslaved African-Americans, and generally embraced white european supremacy.
For 250 years, people of color have been lynched, shot, enslaved, forced to the back of the bus and forced into second class citizenship and poverty.
In the last 50 years, a thin veneer of “tolerance” has masked this underlying racism. The current administration under the blatent racist Donald Trump has stripped away that veneer, and allowed police violence to run rampant. The “Justice” Dept. has been turned into the enforcement arm of Trumps racism and A.G.Barr has become the personal lackey to Donald Trump.
